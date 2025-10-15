Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Sports
  3. Cricket
  4. Team India fined for breaching ICC Code of Conduct during Australia clash in Women's WC - Know the reason here

Team India fined for breaching ICC Code of Conduct during Australia clash in Women's WC - Know the reason here

The ICC reprimanded the Indian team for a breach during the Women's World Cup 2025 clash against Australia. India have suffered consecutive losses against South Africa and Australia and found themselves in a tricky position for the rest of the competition.

India lost to Australia by 3 wickets in the Women's World Cup clash on Sunday
India lost to Australia by 3 wickets in the Women's World Cup clash on Sunday Image Source : AP
Written ByIndia TV Sports Desk  Edited ByAnshul Gupta  
Published: , Updated:
Visakhapatnam:

If the heartbreaking loss by three wickets wasn't enough, the Indian team has been fined five per cent of their match fees for breaching the ICC Code of Conduct, relating to minimum over-rate offences against Australia in the ongoing Women's World Cup. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side was found one over short of their target when the time allowances were taken into consideration.

"In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined five per cent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time," the ICC statement read. Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur pled guilty to the charge and hence, there was no requirement for an official hearing. 

India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur pled guilty to the offence and the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing. The sanctions were imposed by the match referee, Michell Periera, and the charge was levelled by on-field umpires Sue Redfern and Nimali Perera, third umpire Kim Cotton and fourth umpire Jacqueline Williams.

The game went into the thriller zone, with elongated meetings and strategising before every over, however, Australia, powered by captain Alyssa Healy's breathtaking 142, tracked down the target of 331, eventually. Indian bowlers did push Australia's buttons but due to Healy's knock and able cameos from Ash Gardner and Kim Garth in the end, the defending champions got home.

This was India's second successive defeat, having come second in another thriller a few days prior against South Africa at the same venue in Visakhapatnam and the Women in Blue find themselves in a tricky position, given there are two big games left against England and New Zealand, before the final one against Bangladesh. India will be keen to get to the semi-finals at least.

Six Kings Slam 2025: Where to watch, prize money, schedule, all you need to know

Shubman Gill greets Rohit Sharma with handshake and hug on first meeting as ODI captain: Watch video

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma on course to set new record for India in three-match series against AUS

 

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section
Cricket India Women Vs Australia Women Icc Code Of Conduct Womens World Cup 2025
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\