Team India fined for breaching ICC Code of Conduct during Australia clash in Women's WC - Know the reason here

Visakhapatnam:

If the heartbreaking loss by three wickets wasn't enough, the Indian team has been fined five per cent of their match fees for breaching the ICC Code of Conduct, relating to minimum over-rate offences against Australia in the ongoing Women's World Cup. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side was found one over short of their target when the time allowances were taken into consideration.

"In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined five per cent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time," the ICC statement read. Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur pled guilty to the charge and hence, there was no requirement for an official hearing.

India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur pled guilty to the offence and the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing. The sanctions were imposed by the match referee, Michell Periera, and the charge was levelled by on-field umpires Sue Redfern and Nimali Perera, third umpire Kim Cotton and fourth umpire Jacqueline Williams.

The game went into the thriller zone, with elongated meetings and strategising before every over, however, Australia, powered by captain Alyssa Healy's breathtaking 142, tracked down the target of 331, eventually. Indian bowlers did push Australia's buttons but due to Healy's knock and able cameos from Ash Gardner and Kim Garth in the end, the defending champions got home.

This was India's second successive defeat, having come second in another thriller a few days prior against South Africa at the same venue in Visakhapatnam and the Women in Blue find themselves in a tricky position, given there are two big games left against England and New Zealand, before the final one against Bangladesh. India will be keen to get to the semi-finals at least.