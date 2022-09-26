Team India female star Taniya Bhatia robbed in London hotel, cash and jewellery stolen after series win

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Team India female star Taniya Bhatia's robbed in London hotel, cash and jewellery stolen after series win

The dust is yet to settle on the Deepti Sharma and Charlotte Dean controversy surrounding the run-out incident on Sunday before yet another controversy has taken center stage. Team India star batter Taniya Bhatia had her precious items stolen from her hotel room in London on Monday after she confirmed the news on Twitter.

"Shocked and disappointed at Marriot Hotel London Maida Vale management; someone walked into my personal room and stole my bag with cash, cards, watches, and jewellery during my recent stay as a part of the Indian Women's Cricket team. @MarriottBonvoy @Marriott. So unsafe," read Taniya's first tweet.

Her second tweet added," Hoping for a quick investigation and resolution of this matter. Such lack of security at @ECB_cricket's preferred hotel partner is astounding. Hope they will take cognisance as well. @Marriott @BCCIWomen @BCCI," demanding a quick investigation.

More to Follow...

Latest Cricket News