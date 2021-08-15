Team India cricketers come together to hoist national flag on Independence Day | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/BCCI Team India cricketers come together to hoist flag on Independence Day | Watch

The Team India cricketers came together to hoist the national flag on the occasion of the country's 75th Independence Day. The side, which is currently taking part in the second Test against England in London, hoisted the flag ahead of the fourth day of the match.

Indian captain Virat Kohli hoisted the flag in presence of the entire Indian touring party. This was followed by the Indian national anthem.

Watch:

Earlier on the day, the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his speech at the Red Fort, had lauded the country's Olympic athletes for achieving spectacular success, saying their tremendous show inspired the youth of the country. Most of the athletes who participated in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics were present at the Red Fort during the speech.

The Indian cricket team, meanwhile, has been in the United Kingdom since June earlier this year. The side took part in the final of the World Test Championship against New Zealand, where it conceded an eight-wicket defeat. Kohli and co. have since been preparing for the England Test series.

The five-Test rubber, which began on August 4, marked the beginning of the second edition of the WTC. The first match had ended in a draw.

Earlier in the second Test, India scored 364 in the first innings with opener KL Rahul scoring a century (127). In reply, the hosts put on 391 on the board as their captain, Joe Root remained unbeaten on 180.