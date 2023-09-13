Team India can end Asia Cup 2023 as No.1 team in ODIs, Here's how

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Team India

India have qualified for the final of Asia Cup 2023 with two wins in 24 hours. They defeated Pakistan by a massive margin of 228 runs and then beat Sri Lanka last evening by 41 runs in a low-scoring encounter. They will be facing either Pakistan or Sri Lanka in the final now that is scheduled to be played on Sunday. India have won three matches on the trot now and certainly that has helped them in bridging the gap with the top two teams, Australia and Pakistan.

However, the Men in Blue have a chance to become a No.1 team in the 50-over format just before the World Cup. For that to happen though they will need the Babar Azam-led side Pakistan to lose to Sri Lanka on Thursday (September 14). India will then have to win not only against Bangladesh but also in the final against Sri Lanka. Along with this, they will have to hope that South Africa beats Australia in the last two matches of the ongoing five-match ODI series between the two teams.

In this case, India will pip Australia and Pakistan both to become the No.1 team in ICC ODI rankings. Also, to retain the rankings, they will have to beat Australia in the three-match ODI series scheduled before the World Cup. As for Pakistan, if they lose against Sri Lanka, they will go below India to third position losing three rating points. However, if they manage to win against Sri Lanka, they will retain the number one ranking with 119 rating points and then to stay at number 1, they will need South Africa to win the ODI series against Australia.

On the other hand, Australia just need to win their matches against the Proteas to be at the apex position in the rankings. Currently, there is a lot of fight between the top three teams as they are clear by 12-14 points of the fourth-ranked team New Zealand and below.

Latest ICC ODI Rankings Team Points Australia 118 Pakistan 118 India 116 New Zealand 104 England 101 South Africa 101 Bangladesh 92 Sri Lanka 91 Afghanistan 80 West Indies 68

