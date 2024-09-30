Team India breaks plethora of world records in search for a magical win in Kanpur Test vs Bangladesh

Follow us on Image Source : AP Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal.

The Indian cricket team broke down a plethora of world records for fun as they went all guns blazing during a jaw-dropping display of aggressive batting on Day 4 against Bangladesh in the second Test. Looking for a magical win after rain and ground conditions spoiled two and half days of cricket, Rohit Sharma's men punished the Bangladesh bowlers in the Kanpur Test.

India first bowled the visitors out for 233 at Green Park in Kanpur before displaying a T20 style of batting, going behind every other bowler in look for an improbable win. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma started the fireworks before the other joined the party. The hosts ended on 285/9d in just 34.4 overs and then called the visitors to bat for a few overs. The hosts needed wickets and Ravichandran Ashwin put his hand up to take two as the Bangla Tigers went to stumps 26/2, still trailing by 26 more.

World records tumble down for fun

India broke world records for fun during their batting. The Men in Blue now own the records of fastest team 50, 100, 150, 200 and 250 in the history of Test cricket. Rohit and Jaiswal took India to the fastest team fifty in the history of Test cricket when they led the Men in Blue to the half-ton in just 18 balls. The previous world record was held by England, who got to the mark in 26 balls against West Indies.

While Rohit departed in the fourth over with the team on 55, Jaiswal carried on his show and was partnered well by Shubman Gill. Boundaries became very common in each over and the hosts then broke their own record of fastest to 100 runs by a team, getting to the team century in just 10.1 overs and bettering their previous record of 12.2 overs they set against West Indies in 2023.

The carnage didn't stop. Jaiswal's fun ended on 72 when he was cleaned up by Hasan Mahmud but Virat Kohli and KL Rahul took the baton of carefree scoring. The team then brought up the fastest team 150 (in 18.2 overs), breaking their own previous record of 21.1 overs against the Windies before setting the fastest to 200 record (in 24.2 overs). The hosts then created the record of fastest to 250 runs too, bringing the feat in just 30.1 overs.

India have also become the first team in the history of Test cricket to score more than 100 runs in an innings at more than 8 runs an over. They hit 285/9 at a run rate of 8.22 before declaration.

The hosts have removed Zakir Hasan and night watchman Hasan Mahmud and could have got Shadman Islam had KL Rahul taken a sharp catch at third slip. Rohit's men are chasing a magical win with only one day left.