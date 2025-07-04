Team India break Pakistan's record, register massive feat in WTC history away from home Team India posted a massive total of 587 runs in the first innings of the ongoing Test match at Edgbaston in Birmingham on the back of Shubman Gill's 269-run knock. In the process, the visitors created multiple records in the history of World Test Championship (WTC).

Birmingham:

Amidst all the criticism around the selection, Team India posted a massive total of 587 runs in the first innings of the ongoing second Test at Edgbaston in Birmingham. Their captain, Shubman Gill, led from the front, smashing a mammoth 269, the highest score ever by an Indian in England in the longest format. The massive total of 587 runs is the highest conceded by England in the Bazball era, as India broke Pakistan's record, which had been set earlier in December 2022 in Rawalpindi, when Pakistan posted 579 runs.

Interestingly, Pakistan lost that game as England had posted 657 runs batting first and later on, the hosts failed to chase down the target of 343 runs on the final day. They got bowled out for just 268 runs with James Anderson and Ollie Robinson picking up four wickets each.

Last year in October, England won the Test in Multan after conceding 556 runs as they went on to smash 823 runs in response thanks to Joe Root and Harry Brook who smashed double and triple centuries respectively. England will take heart from these two Test matches and bank on the Root-Brook duo yet again to bail them out of trouble.

India register highest total away from home in WTC history

Meanwhile, India have also registered their highest total away from home since the introduction of the World Test Championship. They had never crossed the 500-run mark outside India in WTC history, with 487 against Australia in Perth last year being their highest total previously. It was also the Test match when Virat Kohli scored his last Test century and India ended up winning the match by 295 runs.

India's highest totals away from home in WTC history

Total Opposition Venue Year 587 England Birmingham 2025 487/6d Australia Perth 2024 471 England Leeds 2025

England are three down for just 77 runs in response to India's 587 in Birmingham and the first session on the third day will be extremely crucial if the visitors want to harbour hopes of levelling the series. With the pitch still looking flat, the bowlers will have to work hard to pick wickets.

