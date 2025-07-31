Team India aim to break 16-match winless streak in 5th Test vs England at Oval With the Indian team all set to take on England in the fifth and final Test of the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025, the side is faced with a daunting challenge ahead of them as their record in the clash has not been fruitful.

London:

The ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025 hangs in the balance. Hosts England currently lead the series, having won the first and third test in Leeds and London, respectively. On the other hand, the Indian team has won one game so far, registering a historic win at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

Furthermore, with the fourth test resulting in a draw, the fifth and final test of the series sees England looking to clinch the five-game affair, with India hoping to end the series in a tie. The two sides will lock horns in the fifth test at The Oval in London from July 31, and it is safe to say that team India has a mountain to climb ahead of them.

It is worth noting that team India has never won the fifth Test of an away series. The side has played 16 Test matches as the fifth game of an away series, and the side has managed to win zero, draw six, and lose the remaining 10.

With a loss meaning the series win for England, India would be doing everything in their power to avoid a loss or a draw. However, their record suggests otherwise, and the visitors could prove to have a tough time in the upcoming game.

India hoping to improve in London

India are expected to make some changes to their lineup ahead of the Oval clash against England. Star pacer Arshdeep Singh is expected to make his test debut, and after many asking for Arshdeep to get a chance, it is likely that he will get one, especially after his county stint.

India will be hoping to put in their best performance in the upcoming game as they cannot afford to lose or draw the game, as that would mean England clinching the five-game series. A win for India would be the only positive result for the visitors.

