Team India achieve unwanted record with horrid second innings show against England in Nottingham

Nottingham:

The Indian team took on England in the third T20I of the ongoing series between the two sides. The teams met at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on July 7th, and the Men in Blue were left helpless as England were completely ruthless with the ball. The game began with India winning the toss and opting to bowl first.

England put forth a dominant performance and scored 201 runs in the first innings of the game. Thanks to some good performances by Phil Salt and Sam Curran, the hosts managed to post a total of 201 runs in the first innings of the game.

Aiming to chase down the target, the Indian team was left helpless as they lost quick wickets early on in the clash. Losing so many wickets, this was also the first instance of the Indian team losing five wickets in the powerplay of a T20I game.

Similar to their performance in the second T20I, England once again steamrolled team India in the third T20I and have won two matches in the series now; they will hope to put in a similar showing in the next game, in hopes of clinching the series.

Harry Brook gave his take on the game after the win

It is worth noting that England registered a dominant 125-run victory in the game, and skipper Harry Brook took centre stage and talked about his side’s performance. He talked about how communication was executed perfectly by the side which helped them win the game against India.

“The communication. I thought the communication and the plans going out into the second half were perfect. We adapted really well with the bat. We knew it was a tricky surface if they hit the top of the stumps. And to carry that over into our bowling performance was awesome,” Brook said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

“Yeah, just like I said, the conversations we had. Salty (Phil Salt) obviously played a mega innings there, and Jos’s (Buttler) little cameo in the powerplay got us off to a really good start. But we recognized really early that it was a tough surface to hit from the top of the stumps,” he added.

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