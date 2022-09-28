"Team in focus, distractions can be dealt personally": Temba Bavuma ahead of IND vs SA 1st T20I

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES IND vs SA 1st T20I: South African skipper Temba Bavuma

IND vs SA 1st T20I: India and South Africa are set to face each other in a three-match T20I series starting from Wednesday in Thiruvananthapuram. The teams will be looking to complete their preparations quickly as the T20 World Cup in Australia is on the door. Ahead of the series opener in Thiruvananthapuram, South Africa captain Temba Bavuma has opened up on his mindset for the series and the World Cup.

Bavuma was recently omitted from all six squads in the SA20 auction which made him feel "let down" ahead of the departure to India. But Bavuma has stated that he will not give too much attention to other things and his focus will be on the team and World Cup. “My focus is on the team. I still have the role of the captain, and that is to lead and serve the team. My focus is on the T20 World Cup and making sure we are in the best space possible going into it. For everything else, I try not to give it too much attention and energy. At the moment I am just trying to serve the team as best as it can be, Bavuma said to the media as quoted by IOL.

The 32-year-old Bavuma added that he will deal with other distractions on a personal level and will look to serve the team. “I’m here to make sure the players are in the best space possible going into the World Cup. All the other distractions, side-shows, that’s stuff, I will deal with on a personal level. But being here within the team, as far as I am still wearing the shirt, it will be to serve and lead the Proteas team.”

The Proteas skipper also said that the team will look to fill in whatever gaps are left within the team ahead of the fabled World Cup. He added the team will try to manage the intensity of the players, who are playing lots of cricket while giving chances to others who need some game time. In the press conference ahead of the match, Bavuma also said that the Indian team has some big names in the team and it is good to play against the best.

Ahead of the T20 World Cup in October- November, India and South Africa are playing in their final T20I series and both teams are looking to fine-tune their combinations. The first match is being played at Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram on Sept 28 while the second will be played at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati on October 2. The final T20I will be played on October 4 at Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore.

Latest Cricket News