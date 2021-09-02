Thursday, September 02, 2021
     
Tammy Beaumont shines as England thrash New Zealand by 46 runs

Tammy Beaumont slammed 97 off just 65 deliveries as England defeated England by 46 runs in the first of three T20Is in Chelmsford.

Chelmsford Published on: September 02, 2021 12:45 IST
England opener Tammy Beaumont shined with a scintillating knock of 97 from just 65 balls as England cruised to victory in the first T20I against New Zealand by 46 runs. The hosts now have a 1-0 lead in the three-match T20I series.

Tammy struck 13 fours and a six in front of a huge Chelmsford crowd. She fell short of a second T20I century after being dismissed by Hayley Jensen on the second-last ball of the innings. But her 97 was good enough in helping England post 184/4 in 20 overs.

Tammy was ably supported by Amy Jones (31 runs off 15 balls) and Sophia Dunkley (23 not out off 17 balls) in a batting line-up missing regular captain Heather Knight due to a hamstring injury.

New Zealand, in their first international outing since April, crumbled under massive scoreboard pressure. Openers Suzie Bates and Sophie Devine were dismissed in 2.2 overs. The third-wicket partnership of 48 runs between Amy Satterthwaite and Maddy Green promised a fightback.

But left-arm spinner Sophie Ecclestone took out Green, starting a slide for New Zealand's batting. At one point, they were in danger of being bowled out for less than 100. The lower-order provided some resistance before being bowled out for 138 in 18.5 overs.

The second T20I between the two teams will take place at Hove on Saturday.

Brief scores: England 184/4 in 20 overs (Tammy Beaumont 97, Amy Jones 31, Hayley Jensen 2/26) beat New Zealand 138 all out in 18.5 overs (Amy Satterthwaite 43, Maddy Green 19, Katherine Brunt 2/9, Sophie Ecclestone 2/24) by 46 runs.

