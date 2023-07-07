Friday, July 07, 2023
     
Tamim Iqbal withdraws decision to retire from International cricket after intervention from PM Sheikh Hasina

Tamim Iqbal had announced his retirement from International Cricket following an ODI match against Afghanistan.

Varun Malik Written By: Varun Malik New Delhi Updated on: July 07, 2023 18:09 IST
Tamim Iqbal
Image Source : GETTY Tamim Iqbal

Just a day after announcing his retirement from International cricket, Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal withdrew his decision to hang his boots from the sport. The move comes after intervention from Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Tamim made a shocking announcement on Thursday when he suddenly decided to walk away after an ODI match against Afghanistan.

As per a report by ESPNCricinfo, Iqbal has made up his mind of withdrawing his decision to say goodbye to International cricket. "After an intervention from Bangladesh’s Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Tamim Iqbal has withdrawn his decision to retire from international cricket," the website wrote.

A teary-eyed Tamim made the shocking announcement to the media. "This is the end for me. I have given my best. I have tried my best. I am retiring from international cricket at this moment. I want to thank all my teammates, coaches, BCB officials, my family members, and those who have been with me through my long journey. They kept faith in me," he had said.

More to follow...

