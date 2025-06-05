Tamil Nadu Premier League 2025 live telecast: When and where to watch TNPL live on TV and streaming? With the 9th edition of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) looming on the horizon, let us have a look at the streaming details of the highly anticipated tournament, that is set to kick off on June 5 across four venues.

New Delhi:

The stage is set for the 9th season of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2025. 8 teams will take on each other in a quest for the title as the much-awaited tournament is looming right on the horizon. The tournament will kick off on June 5, 2025, with the final of the competition scheduled to be held on July 6.

The season opener will see a repeat of 2024’s final, where Lyca Kovai Kings will lock horns against Dindigul Dragons in the first game. Both sides will face off at the Sri Ramakrishna College of Arts and Science Ground on June 5. It is also interesting to note that a total of 32 games will be played throughout the season across Coimbatore, Salem, Tirunelveli, and Dindigul.

Throughout the competition, a single round robin format will be followed, where each side will be playing the other teams once in the group stage. Furthermore, the top four teams in the group stage will be the ones that qualify for the knockout rounds.

Similar to the IPL (Indian Premier League), the top two teams will take on each other in qualifier 1, whereas the team that finishes in third and fourth place will take on each other in the eliminator. Furthermore, the winner of qualifier 1 will book its berth in the final, whereas the loser will take on the winner of the eliminator in qualifier 2 for a spot in the summit clash.

When and where to watch TNPL 2025 live on TV and OTT?

Throughout the 32 matches of the season, six games will have day starts at 3:15 pm IST, whereas all the other 26 matches will commence at 7:15 pm IST. All 32 matches of the 9th edition of the TNPL will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network on TV, with Fancode being the streaming partner for the whole tournament and having matches live on its app and the website.