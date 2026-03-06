‘Take her to Ahmedabad’: Viral girl’s emotional prayer before IND vs ENG semifinal wins hearts online

Mumbai:

Team India defeated England in the thrilling semifinal clash on Wednesday to enter the final of the T20 World Cup. Despite posting a mammoth total of 253 runs, England came extremely close and India could win only seven runs in the end. The game was filled with a lot of highs and lows right through, as India eventually held their nerve. However, a little girl has gone viral now who was spotted praying during the national anthem before the match and the fans are looking at her as India's lucky charm and are also hilariously demanding to take her to Ahmedabad for the final.

The girl walked out for the national anthem before the match with Sanju Samson, who turned out to be the hero of the match. She was seen praying with folded hands and singing India's national anthem and it didn't take much time for the video to go viral. Her prayers indeed worked for Samson, who smashed 89 runs to win the player of the match award as well.

India to face New Zealand in T20 World Cup final on Sunday

Meanwhile, the Indian team has reached Ahmedabad for the T20 World Cup final against New Zealand on Sunday, March 8. The men in blue do not have happy memories at the venue, having lost the ODI World Cup final in 2023 against Australia. Moreover, their loss of the ongoing T20 World Cup also came at this venue against South Africa as they failed to chase 188 runs and lost the match by 76 runs.

All eyes are on the pitch at the Narendra Modi Stadium which came under scrutiny after the final of the ODI World Cup in November 2023. India are coming off a superb batting effort and would expect another flat deck for the final but even New Zealand boast of a stunning opening pair that blew away South Africa in the semis. Finn Allen smashed a 33-ball century which is the fastest ever in the T20 World Cup while Tim Seifert can also go berserk on his day. It remains to be seen now if the 250-run mark will be breached against in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

