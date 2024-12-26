'Tainted by physical contact': Usman Khawaja teases Virat Kohli over latter's altercation with Sam Konstas

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Virat Kohli, Usman Khawaja and Sam Konstas during the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne on December 26, 2024

Usman Khawaja shared a close view of an infamous encounter between Sam Konstas and Virat Kohli that made the headlines on Day 1 of the Boxing Day Test between India and Australia on Thursday in Melbourne. Khawaja, who was present in the middle at MCG, revealed how he calmed down his teammate and took an indirect dig at Virat Kohli by saying he 'didn't want it to be tainted by any physical contact'.

Australia dominated the opening day of the fourth Test match after opting to bat first. Sam Konstas introduced himself to international cricket by smashing a quickfire fifty but his Test debut was not without a big controversy.

Virat Kohli crashed his shoulder with the Australian youngster and the duo exchanged angry words before the intervention by Usman Khawaja and on-field umpire. After the day's play, Khawaja revealed how he tried to diffuse the situation.

Khawaja added that the emotions were high when Konstas was batting aggressively, especially against Jasprit Bumrah and it somehow triggered a collision between Kohli and the debutant Australian. While explaining his view on Kohli's aggression, Khawaja said that he didn't want to see emotions tainted by physical contact.

"I was walking the other way and just as I turned around, I saw them collide," Khawaka told ABC. "I was like, 'What's going on here?' Sammy was going, he was on fire, and his beans were obviously going. I just came to diffuse the situation.

"I like the emotion. There was a bit of chirp going on between Sam and (Jasprit) Bumrah and Virat the whole time. But I didn't want it to be tainted by any physical contact. I've known Virat for a long time. We've been mates for a long time. I was like (to Konstas), 'Chill. I'll talk to him. You chill, and I'll sort this out."