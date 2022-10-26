T20 World Cup: Will Hardik play vs NED? Can Chahal find his way back in XI? India's bowling coach answers

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Hardik Pandya in action | File Photo

Hardik Pandya's importance in the current Indian set-up was on full display in the massive game vs Pakistan, as the all-rounder grabbed 3 wickets and put on a match-winning partnership with Virat Kohli.

Talking about Pandya's fitness on the eve of India vs Netherlands, the team's bowling coach Paras Mhambrey, said that Hardik is fit to play and his experience is irreplaceable.

"Yeah, he is fit. He is alright. Hardik wants to play every match. We are not going to rest anyone, Hardik is an important player for us. His attitude on the ground is crucial. We need experienced players in the middle. I think Hardik should be credited for Virat's performance as well. It wasn't an easy phase. The discussions Virat had with Hardik helped him a lot too. His experience is irreplaceable."

Talking about if Pandya can be used as a 4-over-bowler, Paras said it depends on the conditions and the opposition.

"It totally depends on conditions. He gives you four-over options and has been effective for us. He brings in that balance. It depends on the team that we are playing against."

Talking about Ashwin's leave during the India-Pakistan game, the coach said that it was the spinner's great presence of mind and termed him a top player.

When it comes to Ashwin, it’s the other way round, he tells us. It's just the way he is. He showed the presence of mind to leave that ball (while facing Mohammed Nawaz in the 20th over). Any other individual at that stage would have thrown his bat but hey that’s Ashwin for you. Top player."

Paras also mentioned that Chahal can find his way back in the eleven if an opportunity to include another spinner arises. His comments all but sealed a full World Cup campaign for Ashwin.

Also Read: T20 World Cup 2022: No idea why Rohit is playing aggressively, says childhood coach Dinesh Lad

"We have to look at composition-wise what balance he (Ashwin) offer. He also gives you batting. We look at the match-up options and think along those lines. When and where we have an opportunity to include an additional spinner, we will go with him (Chahal)," he added.

India will next face the Netherlands on 26 October en route to a big clash against South Africa.

Latest Cricket News