T20 World Cup: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma eye 'THESE' big feats in India's must win encounter vs Bangladesh

T20 World Cup 2022: The Indian cricket team is all set to face the Bangladesh side in a must-win encounter in the Super 12 stage on Wednesday. With Group 2 getting close, Rohit Sharma's men would need to outclass Shakib's troops in Adelaide to consolidate their spot for semis. India won their opening two matches while they lost their encounter against South Africa. Meanwhile, India's veteran batters Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are on the verge to shatter some big achievements when they take the field against Bangladesh.

Virat Kohli eye breaking World record

Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli has been in dominant form in recent times. He smashed back-to-back fifties against Pakistan and Netherlands in the ongoing World Cup. In the process, the 33-year-old Kohli also amassed 1000 runs in T20 World Cup history. Kohli, who is on the second spot in the highest run-getters in the history of the tournament can well be the highest run scorer in all editions of the event. Virat has 1001 runs in the T20 World Cup and is 15 runs behind Sri Lanka great Mahela Jayawardene, who has 1016 runs. If Kohli scored 16 runs in the Bangladesh match, he will achieve this big feat.

Also, if the former Indian skipper scores one run, 2022 will be the year when Virat has scored the most runs in the T20I format. Kohli scored 641 runs (his most) in T20Is in 2016 and the star Indian batter is already tied to that this year.

Rohit Sharma eye Chris Gayle's big record

Apart from the former skipper, the current skipper Rohit Sharma is also all set to achieve a feat in International cricket. Sharma is currently the fourth-highest run scorer in T20 World Cup history and is two spots behind Virat on this list. Sharma has 919 runs in all editions of the tournament and is 46 runs behind West Indies's star Chris Gayle in this list. Gayle has 965 runs and if the Indian skipper scores 47 runs against Bangladesh, he will become the third-highest run-getter in this tournament, which was first played in 2007.

Also, the 35-year-old is on verge of hitting 500 sixes in International cricket. Sharma, who is on the second list of batters with the most sixes in International cricket has 496 maximums in his name. If he hit 4 more sixes against Bangladesh, he will become only the second batter in the history of cricket to smash 500 sixes. The first batter is none other than Chri Gayle, who has 553 sixes to his name.

