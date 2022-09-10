T20 World Cup Squad: RP Singh shows faith in KL Rahul and Mohammed Shami for place in T20 WC

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV RP Singh T20 World Cup squad

Former India pace sensation RP Singh has shown faith in KL Rahul and Mohammed Shami for the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia as he chose his best Playing XI and squad. RP has also given place to Deepak Chahar and Ravichandran Ashwin while he has opted against Harshal Patel. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will soon announce the squad for the T20 World Cup, with the deadline soon approaching.

Image Source : GETTYMohammed Shami

“I am not entirely convinced with the top order of KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, and Virat Kohli, but the management has no option but to play them. They have been constantly playing for the team and will be part of the Playing XI,” RP Singh said while speaking to India TV Cricket.

The 2007 T20 World Cup-winner thinks Harshal Patel’s slower one won’t make big difference to the team. According to him Mohammed Shami and Bhuvneshwar Kumar will be better options as the wickets in Australia have good bounce.

“Australia has good bouncy wickets and short of good length deliveries will help India. Shami’s seam bowling could be a decisive factor in Australia. Harshal Patel’s slower one won’t be that effective as pitches in Australia support bounce. Harshal’s big weapon is the slower delivery and in Australia, ball-cutters will be used extensively, which again makes him ineffective.

The BCCI selectors will have a huge call to make as they are waiting on the fitness report of the players. While Ravindra Jadeja is definitely out, the board will be wary of some last-moment injury crises they have faced in the past. Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul have both suffered injuries in the past before the big series and BCCI will be ready to avoid such circumstances.

RP Singh’s probable T20 World Cup squad:

Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Yadav

Latest Cricket News