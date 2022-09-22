Follow us on Image Source : GETTY T20 World Cup Squad: Richard Berrington-led Scotland squad announced for T20 World Cup, youngster McMullen in

Scotland have announced their 15-member squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia as Richard Berrington will lead the troop Down Under. The Scottish side were the only team yet to announce their squad for the blockbuster tournament in October and November. The squad will feature youngster Brandon McMullen who was picked after a string of impressive results.

Experienced seamers Ali Evans and Gavin Main miss out on the final 15, while highly-rated batter Oliver Hairs is also a notable absentee. The improving Scotland team will rely heavily on Berrington to provide the bulk of their runs, while veteran duo Henry Munsey and Calum MacLeod are also capable of scoring well.

Image Source : GETTYRichard Berrington

Berrington's experience will be valuable in Scotland's top-order, with the 35-year-old hitting two half centuries and contributing a team-best 177 runs during the 2021 T20 World Cup.

"For those players who are not going to the world cup, we look forward to seeing them challenging for international honours in years to come,” a member of the Scotland selection committee quoted.

Scotland will have to negotiate a tough group in order to enter the main draw as they paired with Ireland, Zimbabwe and the West Indies. They will have to be at their fluent best if they are progress through the ranks as former champions West Indies will be a tough nut to crack. To secure qualification for the Super 12 stage, they will have to finish in top two and have the necessary tools in the arsenal to do that.

Their first match comes against the Caribbean side at Bellerive Oval in Hobart on October 17, before they take on Ireland in Zimbabwe at the same venue later that same week.

Scotland T20 World Cup squad:

Richard Berrington (c), George Munsey, Michael Leask, Bradley Wheal, Chris Sole, Chris Greaves, Safyaan Sharif, Josh Davey, Matthew Cross, Calum MacLeod, Hamza Tahir, Mark Watt, Brandon McMullen, Michael Jones, Craig Wallace.

Latest Cricket News