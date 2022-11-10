T20 World Cup: Shoaib Akhtar makes bold prediction ahead of IND vs ENG semifinal, predicts who will face PAK

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Shoaib Akhtar on IND vs ENG

T20 World Cup 2022: The Indian cricket team is all set to have a go at England in the second semifinal of the ongoing World Cup. After topping Group 2 in Super 12, India set to battle it out against England in a high-octane clash in Adelaide. The winner will take on Pakistan in the summit clash on November 13 and former Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Akhtar has made a bold prediction for the India vs England clash.

Akhtar has stated that he wants a rematch between India and Pakistan in the World Cup but believes things in this World Cup are happening as it happened in the 1992 ODI World Cup. "I want a rematch between India and Pakistan in the final. We are in full form now. I want another match between India and Pakistan. But I think Pakistan will repeat history in the 2022 World Cup. Jaise 1992 ka World Cup jeete the, New Zealand ko harake final mein pahuche the, waise he mere hisaab se England India ko phainta lagakey, wo final mein pahuch jaega, aur phir hum unko harake World Cup jeet ke waapis aaenge," Akhtar said to Pakistan's ARY News.

The Rawalpindi Express also stated that India would like to chase the target as England suffers from pressure. "India chase karega. England bhi bhauklata hai. New Zealand also suffered from pressure while defending and England will also suffer from pressure if they defend," he said. Akhtar added, "I reckon England batting second will destroy India, whoever chases it, I don't know, I think it will be much easier to win the match while chasing.

India and England have faced each other 3 times in the T20 World Cup history, where the Men in Blue have the upper hand over the Three Lions with a 2-1 record. The last time they faced each other in the World Cup of the shortest format was back in 2012 when India got the better of England by 90 runs. India won the first meeting too in 2007 while lost the second outing in 2009.

Latest Cricket News