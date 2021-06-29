T20 World Cup to be held from Oct 17-Nov 14 in UAE and Oman: ICC

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES T20 World Cup trophy

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 has been shifted to the United Arab Emirates and Oman owing to the COVID-19 situation in India, confirmed the ICC on Tuesday. The tournament will be played from October 17 to November 14

The T20 spectacle will be hosted by the BCCI across four venues -- Dubai International Stadium, the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, the Sharjah Stadium, and the Oman Cricket Academy Ground.

Eight qualifying teams will contest in the first round of the marquee competition. Four teams (top two from each group) would qualify for the Super 12s comprising the top eight T20I ranked nations.

The eight teams competing in the preliminary stage are Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Ireland, Netherlands, Scotland, Namibia, Oman and Papua New Guinea.

"Our priority is to deliver the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 safely, in full and in its current window," said acting ICC CEO Geoff Allardice in an ICC release.

"Whilst we are incredibly disappointed not to be hosting the event in India, the decision gives us the certainty we need to stage the event in a country that is a proven international host of multi-team events in a bio-secure environment.

"We will work closely with the BCCI, the Emirates Cricket Board and Oman Cricket to ensure fans can enjoy a wonderful celebration of cricket.”

"The BCCI is looking forward to hosting the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 tournament in UAE and Oman," said BCCI president Sourav Ganguly.

"We would have been happier hosting it in India but considering the uncertainty due to the Covid 19 situation and the importance of a world championship, the BCCI will now continue to host this tournament in UAE and Oman. The BCCI is looking forward to creating a spectacle."