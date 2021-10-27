Wednesday, October 27, 2021
     
  5. T20 World Cup: Setback for Australia as Mitchell Starc seen limping off with an injured leg in practice drill

T20 World Cup: Setback for Australia as Mitchell Starc seen limping off with an injured leg in practice drill

Starc sustained the injury during Australia's practice session at ICC Academy on Tuesday night in Dubai, UAE. 

AP AP
Dubai Published on: October 27, 2021 19:04 IST
File image of Mitchell Starc
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES

File image of Mitchell Starc

Australia's fast bowler Mitchell Starc was seen limping off with an injured leg in the training held at the ICC Academy on Tuesday night in Dubai, UAE.

Starc played in Australias'opening game win against South Africa but was not at his usual lethal best.

The left-hander had taken nearly six months break from cricket and hardly played any games before arriving in Dubai for the ICC T20 World Cup.

He trained with the Australian women's team in Queensland, along with his partner Alyssa Healy. The injury to his leg has now made Starc a doubtful starter for Australia's game against Sri Lanka on Thursday. 

