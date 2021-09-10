T20 World Cup: Scotland rope in England batsman Jonathan Trott as consultant

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Jonathan Trott

Scotland have announced their squad for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup to be held in the UAE and Oman in October-November this year, with Kyle Coetzer all set to lead the side, with former England batter Jonathan Trott roped in as batting consultant.

Scotland will announce a final 15-member squad by October 10, with two reserve players tagging along.

The Scottish side sees the inclusion of veterans Richie Berrington, Calum Macleod, Safyaan Sharif, Matthew Cross and Ally Evans, who will be led by Kyle Coetzer.

The former England batter, Jonathan Trott has been roped in as batting consultant for the side. Trott's experience from the previous World Cups and the Ashes series will help the side prepare for pressure situations and acclimatise to the demands of ICC tournaments.

Scotland head coach Shane Burger said on Thursday evening that, "What we have in Jonathan Trott is great knowledge and experience of high-performance environments. He's played in World Cups, Ashes Series and travelled to many destinations around the world. He also understands the demands and high pressures of international sport and the environments that they bring with them and it'll be fantastic to have him as a support in the build-up to the World Cup,"

Josh Davey, Michael Leask, George Munsey and Mark Watt, who were all in the squad for the last ICC T20 World Cup in 2016, also find a spot. Dylan Budge, Chris Greaves, Oli Hairs, Chris Sole, Hamza Tahir, Craig Wallace and Brad Wheal will be part of the tournament for the first time.

Burger believes Scotland is prepared to show the world what they are capable of in the upcoming matches.

"This squad has worked hard over a long period of time now and deserves the opportunity to show the world what we are about. This is an experienced, versatile and exciting group of players and we're looking forward to embracing the challenges ahead as a team."

Scotland will commence their tournament's journey against Bangladesh in Round 1 on October 17 in Oman. They will then compete against Papua New Guinea (October 19) and Oman (October 21). The top two teams will move to the Super12 stage of the marquee event.

Full squad: Kyle Coetzer (c), Richard Berrington, Dylan Budge, Matthew Cross (wk), Josh Davey, Alasdair Evans, Chris Greaves, Oli Hairs, Michael Leask, Calum Macleod, George Munsey, Safyaan Sharif, Chris Sole, Hamza Tahir, Craig Wallace (wk), Mark Watt and Brad Wheal.