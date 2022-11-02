T20 World Cup, Points Table: India seal semifinals berth - Almost!

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Team India

India defeated Bangladesh by five runs in their fourth T20 World Cup match on Wednesday. The result changed the points table of Group 2 as the men in blue claimed the top position. With the win India's berth in the semifinals is almost sealed.

India's have their next match against Zimbabwe. On the other hand, Pakistan and South Africa have two matches remaining to write their fate in the mega event. The role of rain and the Net Run Rate will also be crucial along with the match results.

Who will reach the semifinals? Will India and Pakistan meet again in the tournament? What role will rain play in the upcoming matches?

Let's find out:

How many teams are there in the Super 12 stage?

There are two Groups consisting of six teams each in the Super 12 stage.

How can teams qualify for the semifinals?

The two teams that finish in the top two positions in their respective groups after playing five matches with all the other members of the group, will make it to the semifinals of the T20 World Cup.

Who are the members of Group 2?

India Pakistan South Africa Zimbabwe Netherlands Bangladesh

How does the current points table look like?

Image Source : TWITTERPoints Table

While four teams in the Group 2 have played four matches so far, two teams are yet to play two more matches. India have climbed to the top of the table. On the other hand, the Netherlands are at the bottom of the table by winning just a single match.

How can India qualify for the semifinals?

If the men in blue win the remaining match, their position in the top 2 will be confirmed. If India loses their next match against Zimbabwe, then their qualification will be dependent on the results of Pakistan's next two matches and their (Net Run Rate) NRR along with the rain.

What role will rain play?

Rain can act as a stepping stone for India's way to the semifinals. If it rains in the remaining match and the game gets abandoned, then India will finish with 7 points and even if Pakistan win their next two games, they will manage to reach just 6 points.

Let's find out the chances of all the teams to make it to the semifinals -

Pakistan:

Pakistan will have to win their remaining two matches with a huge margin to improve their run rate and hope that the other teams end up below 6 points or with less NRR if they finish with 6 points, in order to qualify for the semifinals.

Also Read: T20 World Cup: Can Australia, England still make it to semifinals? Here's all you need to know

South Africa:

The Proteas are in a comfortable position with 5 points and two matches to go. Their next two matches are with Pakistan and Netherlands and even if they win one match, they will end up in the top two.

Bangladesh:

Bangladesh are on the third spot in Group 2. They can progress only if they beat Pakistan in the next match with huge margin and if Zimbabwe manage to defeat India.

Zimbabwe:

Zimbabwe are in the fourth position with 3 points. Their chances of making it to the top two are narrow as even if they win their remaining last match, they will reach 5 points. But it won't be enough considering the other teams' run rates.

Netherlands:

The Netherlands are out of the equation as the maximum points that they can reach is 4 points which is definitely not enough as India and South Africa have already crossed the 4-point mark.

Schedule for upcoming matches of Group 2: ​

3rd November

Pakistan vs South Africa — 1:30 PM IST (Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney)

6th November

South Africa vs Netherlands — 5:30 AM IST (Adelaide Oval, Adelaide)

Pakistan vs Bangladesh — 9:30 AM IST (Adelaide Oval, Adelaide)

India vs Zimbabwe — 1:30 PM IST (Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne)​

Latest Cricket News