T20 World Cup, Points Table: How can Pakistan's win impact India's semifinals chances? Here are all scenarios

Pakistan defeated South Africa by 33 runs in the rain-affected T20 World Cup match on Thursday. The result changed the points table of Group 2 as Pakistan climbed to the third position with 4 points just below the Proteas.

India's berth in the semifinals is almost sealed. They have their next match against Zimbabwe. On the other hand, Pakistan and South Africa have one match remaining to write their fate in the mega event. The role of rain and the Net Run Rate will also be crucial along with the match results.

Who will reach the semifinals? Will India and Pakistan meet again in the tournament? What role will rain play in the upcoming matches?

Let's find out:

How many teams are there in the Super 12 stage?

There are two Groups consisting of six teams each in the Super 12 stage.

How can teams qualify for the semifinals?

The two teams that finish in the top two positions in their respective groups after playing five matches with all the other members of the group, will make it to the semifinals of the T20 World Cup.

Who are the members of Group 2?

India Pakistan South Africa Zimbabwe Netherlands Bangladesh

How does the current points table look like?

Image Source : TWITTERPoints Table

All the teams of Group 2 have played five matches so far and have just a match to go. India have climbed to the top of the table after their win against Bangladesh on Wednesday. On the other hand, the Netherlands are at the bottom of the table by winning just a single match.

How can India qualify for the semifinals?

If the men in blue win the remaining match, their position as the table toppers will be confirmed. If India loses their next match against Zimbabwe, then their qualification will be dependent on the results of Pakistan's last match and their (Net Run Rate) NRR along with the rain.

What role will rain play?

Rain can act as a stepping stone for India's way to the semifinals. If it rains in the remaining match and the game gets abandoned, then India will finish with 7 points and even if Pakistan win their next game, they will manage to reach just 6 points.

Let's find out the chances of all the teams to make it to the semifinals -

Pakistan:

Pakistan will have to win their remaining match with a huge margin to improve their run rate and hope that South Africa lose their last match against the Netherlands. Even if the SA vs NED match gets abandoned due to rain, then the equation will come down to NRR. And currently, Pakistan's NRR is less than South Africa's NRR.

South Africa:

The Proteas are in a comfortable position with 5 points and a match to go. If they win their last match, the Proteas will finish with 7 points and their semifinals berth will be confirmed.

Bangladesh:

Bangladesh are on the fourth spot in Group 2. They can progress only if they beat Pakistan in the next match with huge margin and if Zimbabwe manage to defeat India.

Zimbabwe:

Zimbabwe are in the bottom two on the fifth position with 3 points. Their chances of making it to the top two are narrow as even if they win their remaining last match, they will reach 5 points. But it won't be enough considering the other teams' points.

Netherlands:

The Netherlands are out of the equation as the maximum points that they can reach is 4 points which is definitely not enough as India and South Africa have already crossed the 4-point mark.

Schedule for upcoming matches of Group 2: ​​

6th November

South Africa vs Netherlands — 5:30 AM IST (Adelaide Oval, Adelaide)

Pakistan vs Bangladesh — 9:30 AM IST (Adelaide Oval, Adelaide)

India vs Zimbabwe — 1:30 PM IST (Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne)​

