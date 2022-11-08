T20 World Cup: Pakistan or New Zealand, who can be bigger threat for India in final? Know all statistics

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV PAK vs NZ

Pakistan are set to lock horns with New Zealand in the first semifinal clash of the T20 World Cup on Wednesday. In the points table, while Pakistan ended on the second position of the Group 2, New Zealand finished as the table toppers.

But who will pose a greater threat for India, if India makes it to the final.

Let's find out:

India vs New Zealand in T20Is

Matches played: 20

Matches won by New Zealand: 9

Matches Tied: 2

Matches won by India: 9

Highest Score by India: 208

Lowest Score by India:79

Highest Score by New Zealand: 219

Lowest Score by New Zealand:111

Matches won by New Zealand in T20 World Cup against India: 3

Matches won by India in T20 World Cup against New Zealand: 0

India vs Pakistan in T20Is

Matches played: 12

Matches won by Pakistan: 3

Matches Tied: 1

Matches won by India: 8

Highest Score by India: 192

Highest Score by Pakistan: 182

Lowest Score by Pakistan:83

Matches won by Pakistan in T20 World Cup against India: 1

Matches won by India in T20 World Cup against Pakistan: 5

Matches tied at the T20 World Cup between India and Pakistan - 1

Conclusion

When it comes to T20 World Cup records, India have performed brilliantly against Pakistan, however the men in blue have failed miserably in the mega event against the kiwis. However, in the T20I head-to-head matches against New Zealand, India have won equal number of matches. On the other hand, Pakistan have a winning percentage of just 25 % against India when it comes to overall T20Is.

According to the statistics, New Zealand are more dangerous opponents to India as compared to Pakistan in the shortest form of cricket. Howevr, both the teams are in good form and will give a good competition if India makes it to the final.

