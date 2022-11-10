Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV T20 World Cup Most Runs: Despite resurgence Babar & Rizwan stay at arm's length as Surya & Virat lead chart

The Pakistan duo of Muhammad Rizwan and Babar Azam were at their comprehensive best as they helped their team reach the final of the T20 World Cup 2022 as they beat New Zealand on Wednesday (November 9). While both players scoring fifties they were still unable to reach near Suryakumar Yadav and Virat Kohli who lead the chart for runs in the T20 World Cup 2022. Virat is the leading run scorer in the T20 World Cup with 246 runs in five matches.

What happened in New Zealand vs Pakistan?

Asked to chase 153 runs in 20 overs, the Pakistan duo of Rizwan and Babar returned back to form with well-played 57 and 53 -run knocks respectively. The pair put together an opening stand of 105 runs to help the team reach the total in the final over, Pakistan won the contest by seven wickets and with five balls to spare.

As a result of this, Babar now has 92 runs in T20 World Cup while his partner in crime Rizwan is now on 160 runs in six matches. But despite this, they remain at an arm’s length from the Indian middle-order batters Suryakumar Yadav and Virat Kohli who feature in the top three for most runs in T20 World Cup 2022.

Virat and Suryakumar lead the chart

As things stand, Virat leads the chart for most runs in the T20 World Cup with 246 runs in five matches with a best-of unbeaten 82 against Pakistan on October 23. Virat is followed by Max O'Dowd in the list and has 242 runs in eight matches while he also played in Round 1.

Leading Runscorers in T20 World Cup 2022

India’s Suryakumar Yadav then comes next on the list for most runs as he is on 225 runs in five matches and is enjoying the form of his life. The Mumbai Indians (MI) star has scored three fifties in five at the T20 World Cup and it won’t be a surprise if he scored one more big ton.

