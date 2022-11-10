Thursday, November 10, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. T20 World Cup Most Runs: Despite resurgence Babar & Rizwan stay at arm's length as Surya & Virat lead chart

T20 World Cup Most Runs: Despite resurgence Babar & Rizwan stay at arm's length as Surya & Virat lead chart

T20 World Cup Most Runs: Despite resurgence for Pakistan in the T20 World Cup semifinals, both Babar Azam and Muhammad Rizwan are far from Indian duo of Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav in the T20 World Cup 2022 most runs standings

Aditya Pimpale Written By: Aditya Pimpale @AdityaPimpale6 New Delhi Updated on: November 10, 2022 10:53 IST
T20 World Cup 2022
Image Source : INDIA TV T20 World Cup Most Runs: Despite resurgence Babar & Rizwan stay at arm's length as Surya & Virat lead chart

The Pakistan duo of Muhammad Rizwan and Babar Azam were at their comprehensive best as they helped their team reach the final of the T20 World Cup 2022 as they beat New Zealand on Wednesday (November 9). While both players scoring fifties they were still unable to reach near Suryakumar Yadav and Virat Kohli who lead the chart for runs in the T20 World Cup 2022. Virat is the leading run scorer in the T20 World Cup with 246 runs in five matches.

What happened in New Zealand vs Pakistan?

Asked to chase 153 runs in 20 overs, the Pakistan duo of Rizwan and Babar returned back to form with well-played 57 and 53 -run knocks respectively. The pair put together an opening stand of 105 runs to help the team reach the total in the final over, Pakistan won the contest by seven wickets and with five balls to spare.

As a result of this, Babar now has 92 runs in T20 World Cup while his partner in crime Rizwan is now on 160 runs in six matches. But despite this, they remain at an arm’s length from the Indian middle-order batters Suryakumar Yadav and Virat Kohli who feature in the top three for most runs in T20 World Cup 2022.

ALSO READ I IND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2022: England sweat on Mark Wood's fitness, Chris Jordan set to feature

Virat and Suryakumar lead the chart

As things stand, Virat leads the chart for most runs in the T20 World Cup with 246 runs in five matches with a best-of unbeaten 82 against Pakistan on October 23. Virat is followed by Max O'Dowd in the list and has 242 runs in eight matches while he also played in Round 1.

Leading Runscorers in T20 World Cup 2022

Player

Mat

Inns

Runs

HS

Ave

SR

Virat Kohli (INDIA)

5

5

246

82*

123.00

138.98

Max O'Dowd (NED)

8

8

242

71*

34.57

112.55

Related Stories
T20 World Cup: Rohit defends his underwhelming performance says one knockout game won't define me

T20 World Cup: Rohit defends his underwhelming performance says one knockout game won't define me

IND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2022: England sweat on Mark Wood's fitness, Chris Jordan set to feature

IND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2022: England sweat on Mark Wood's fitness, Chris Jordan set to feature

IND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2022: Why IND vs PAK is on cards if rain plays spoilsport in Adelaide?

IND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2022: Why IND vs PAK is on cards if rain plays spoilsport in Adelaide?

Suryakumar Yadav (INDIA)

5

5

225

68

75.00

193.96

Kuhsal Mendis (SL)

8

8

223

79

31.85

142.94

Sikandar Raza (ZIM)

8

8

219

82

27.37

147.97

India’s Suryakumar Yadav then comes next on the list for most runs as he is on 225 runs in five matches and is enjoying the form of his life. The Mumbai Indians (MI) star has scored three fifties in five at the T20 World Cup and it won’t be a surprise if he scored one more big ton.

 

Latest Cricket News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section
IndiaTV News - subscribe to Youtube IndiaTV News - subscribe to Google News
t20-world-cup-2022

Top News

Latest News