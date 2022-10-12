T20 World Cup: Mohammed Shami departs for Australia, set to join Team India

Follow us on Image Source : MOHAMMED SHAMI/INSTAGRAM Mohammed Shami

Fast bowler Mohammed Shami could not take part in the T20 series against Australia due to the Covid-19 infection. Following the series, he also had to sit out of the series against South Africa. Shami who is named in the standby list of the Indian squad did not get a chance to play the practice match, but he has departed for Australia.

Shami took to social media to let his fans know that he was ready to depart. He shared a post on Instagram with the caption, "Time to fly now for T20 World Cup."

Former India player Mohammed Kaif replied, "All the best Shami bhai."

On the other hand, Irfan Pathan wrote, "Goodluck brother."

Indian team's star fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah is ruled out of T20 World Cup due to a back injury. Team's senior fast bowler Mohammed Shami is currently the biggest contender to replace Bumrah. Shami was selected among the reserve players for the World Cup. Shami played his last T20I match in the T20 World Cup last year.

Shami's performance in his previous five T20I innings:

8th November 2021: Wickets - 0, Runs conceded - 39 (India vs Namibia)

5th November 2021: Wickets - 3, Runs Conceded - 15 (India vs Scotland)

3rd November 2021: Wickets - 3, Runs Conceded - 32 (India vs Afghanistan)

31st October 2021: Wickets - 0, Runs Conceded - 11 (India vs New Zealand)

24th October 2021: Wickets - 0, Runs Conceded - 43 (India vs Pakistan)

In the 17 T20Is that Shami played, he picked 18 wickets. He has an economy rate of 9.54.

Apart from Shami, fast bowlers Mohammad Siraj and Shardul Thakur have also been asked to join the Indian team after Deepak Chahar was ruled out of the T20 World Cup due to a back injury.

Earlier, the Indian squad in Australia was seen enjoying at the Rottnest Island.

