T20 World Cup: 'Kohli is probably India's best batter suited for those conditions,' Parthiv Patel backs Virat

Former India Cricketer Parthiv Patel has backed Virat Kohli to shine in the Australia conditions as he thinks they are best suitable for him. The former India captain has some great memories from Down Under and according to Parthiv, the fast outfield along with the bounce could benefit Virat big time. He also reckons that the former India captain should open the innings with Rohit Sharma.

"That is a good score without losing a wicket. Kohli is probably India's best batter suited for those conditions. So why not. You have got your two best batters playing the first six overs. If you have wickets in hand, that has always been the recipe for success for any T20 team," Patel said in an interaction with Cricbuzz.

Backing Virat and Rohit, he further added that they both make a good pair and could help India get off to a great start. Virat opened the Indian innings in absence of Rohit while he was rested for the dead-rubber clash against Afghanistan in the Asia Cup T20.

"They (Kohli and Rohit Sharma) are two different kinds of players. One goes very aggressive (from the beginning), can hit boundaries, and there is Kohli who finds gaps and creates boundaries. If Rohit and Kohli can play till the first six overs I have no doubt that even in Australian conditions more often than not they will get India to around fifty," Parthiv said.

Virat recently ended his 1020-day wait for a century at the international level as he scored 122 off 61 deliveries against Afghanistan. The ton was his 71st at the international level, taking him level with Ricky Ponting for most hundreds. If Virat and Co do get their rhythm down under, Team India will fancy its chances of winning the whole thing. India have not won the T20 World Cup since its inaugural edition in 2007.

