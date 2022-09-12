T20 World Cup: Indian squad declared, here's all you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI Team India

BCCI declared a 15-member squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia.

Full squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh.

Standby players - Mohd. Shami, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, Deepak Chahar.

Apart from the World Cup team, the teams for T20Is against Australia and South Africa have also been declared.

India Squad for Australia T20Is:

Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohd. Shami, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah.

India squad for South Africa T20Is:

Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohd. Shami, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah.

"Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh and Bhuvneshwar Kumar will be reporting to the NCA for conditioning-related work during the course of the home series against Australia and South Africa," BCCI stated. The World Cup is scheduled to begin in October with the warm-up matches starting on 10th October.

The main tournament will begin on October 16, when Sri Lanka will lock horns with Namibia. The final will be played on the 13th of November.

The warm-up matches will be held in Melbourne and Brisbane for all 16 teams. The First Round teams will play their warm-up games between the 10th of October and the 13th of October. On the other hand, the teams that qualified to play the Super 12 round directly will play their warm-up games in Brisbane on 17th October and 19th of October.

