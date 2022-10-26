T20 World Cup, IND vs NED | Pitch report to records - Here's everything about Sydney Cricket Ground

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV IND vs NED - Pitch Report

India and Netherlands are all set to go head to head on October 27 Thursday at the Sydney Cricket Ground, Australia.

After a breathtaking win against Pakistan in their campaign opener, the Men in Blue would face a much lesser challenge when they play the Netherlands. But this World Cup has already churned out a few upsets, so India would want to put their best foot forward.

Before we get into all the action, here is everything you should know about the venue of the match.

Pitch Report

The Pitch in Sydney is generally a great batting deck but is unlike the traditional Aussie pitches that support true pace and bounce.

It is also the only Australian deck where spinners get a bit of turn and help. Generally, the surface slows down as the game progresses and makes stroke play a little tough.

Will Toss Matter?

A total of 13 T20Is have been played at this venue and seven have been won by the team batting first. The captain winning the toss might want to bat first and put up a score in the range of 160-175.

Records

Having scored 236 runs in 4 matches, Virat Kohli has the most runs at his venue in T20Is in world cricket. Among active Australian players, Glenn Maxwell has the 3rd highest runs on this ground - 182 in 8 matches.

Australian Captain, Aaron Finch is also among the highest run-getters at this ground, having made 111 runs in 6 matches.

STATS - T20

Basic Stats

Total matches: 13

Matches won batting first: 7

Matches won bowling first: 5

Average Stats

Average 1st Inns scores: 163

Average 2nd Inns scores: 138

Score Stats

Highest total recorded: 221/5 (20 Ov) by AUS vs ENG

The lowest total recorded: 111/10 (17.1 Ov) by AUS vs NZ

The highest score chased: 200/3 (20 Ov) by IND vs AUS

The lowest score defended: 134/5 (20 Ov) by AUSW vs RSAW

