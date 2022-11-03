T20 World Cup: I knew good cricketing shots would be the key - Virat Kohli

Follow us on Image Source : AP Virat Kohli

Star batter Virat Kohli said that he was "grinning from ear to ear" when Australia was awarded the hosting rights of the T20 World Cup 2022 as his records Down Under are brilliant.

"As soon as I knew the World Cup was in Australia, I was grinning from ear to ear. I knew good cricketing shots would be the key. I knew the kind of experience and game awareness of having played in Australia will come in handy for the team," Kohli said

The Indian batting maestro who bounced back from a lean patch of his career started the campaign with a magnificent 82 against arch-rivals Pakistan, and recently played a 64-run knock in 44 deliveries against Bangladesh on Wednesday.

Kohli top-scored in the game which ended in a tense, five-run win for India.

"Pretty close game, not as close as we would've liked it to be. It was another good day with the bat I guess, was trying to play myself into the innings.

"When I went in there was pressure, was watching the ball well. I'm just in a happy space, I don't want to compare anything. What's in the past is in the past."

Kohli hit his first Test ton in 2012 in Adelaide. Then, on his Test captaincy debut two years later, he hit hundreds in each innings at the same venue and nearly led India to a famous victory.

"I absolutely love playing in this ground. Right from the nets at the back, as soon as I enter, it makes me feel at home. That knock at MCG was meant to be, but when I come here, it's like I'm meant to come to Adelaide and enjoy my batting," he said.

Kohli smashed eight boundaries and a six during his stay in the middle, which also saw him form a 67-run partnership for the second wicket with KL Rahul (50 off 32 balls) after the departure of skipper Rohit Sharma.

India, who have six points from four games, will look to beat Zimbabwe in their last Super-12 match on the 6th of November.

