T20 World Cup, Group 1 Points Table: Know India's probable opponents in semifinals

New Zealand from the Group 1 of the Super 12 have become the first team to qualify of the semifinals of the T20 World Cup. The BlackCaps are the table-toppers with great run-rate. On the other hand, England defeated Sri Lanka and became the second semifinalist of their Group. When it comes to Group 2 semifinals scenario, it will be clear on the 6th of November, Sunday. It will also be interesting to know who will the men in blue in the semis. It is worth noting that the top two teams of Group 1 will face the top two teams of the Group 2 in the next phase of the tournament.

If India manages to finish the Super 12 phase in the top two spots, then who can they face in semifinals? For that let's look at the Group 1 scenarios:

How many teams are there in the Super 12 stage?

There are two Groups consisting of six teams each in the Super 12 stage.

How can teams qualify for the semifinals?

The two teams that finish in the top two positions in their respective groups after playing five matches with all the other members of the group, will make it to the semifinals of the T20 World Cup.

Who are the members of Group 2?

Australia New Zealand England Afghanistan Sri Lanka Ireland

Who qualified from the Group 1?

With 7 points from all five matches played, New Zealand tops the points table of Group 1 with Net Run Rate of +2.113. The Kane Williamson-led team had reached the finals of the last edition of the World Cup.

When it comes to Australia and England also finished with 7 points, But Team England raced ahead of the Kangaroos due to better NRR. While the defending champions Australia finished the Super 12 with -0.173 NRR , England outclassed them with +0.473

Now the question arises, who can India face in the semifinals?

If Team India end as the table-toppers of Group 2, then they will face the team which is on the second spot of Group 1 i.e. England. If India finishes on the second position, then they will lock horns with the table-toppers of Group 1 i.e. New Zealand. There is a high possibility of India to top their group's points table and they might face England in the semis. But where will India end up in the Group 2, is something to watch for.

Details about semifinals are as follows: ​​

9th November: New Zealand vs Team ranking 2nd from Group 2 - Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney (1st Semifinal)

10th November: England vs Team ranking 1st from Group 2 - Adelaide Oval, Adelaide (2nd Semifinal)

