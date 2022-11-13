T20 World Cup: From humiliating loss against Ireland to becoming champions - Tale of England's comeback

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Team England

England registered a brilliant five-wicket victory in the final of the T20 World Cup 2022 after defeating Pakistan. The team that lost to Ireland, shocked the world with that defeat but bounced back and lifted the trophy.

The players moved on quickly from that 'little blip' to focus on the road ahead, said star England all-rounder Ben Stokes after scoring a match-winning 52 in the final at Melbourne.



Stokes narrated the tale of England's strong comeback by looking back at the team's memorable campaign.

"With that (defeat to Ireland) being so early in the competition we had to address it, say what had to be said and then let it go," Stokes said.

"In tournaments like these you can't carry baggage with you, that was a little blip on the way, credit to Ireland for turning up and beating us, but the best teams learn from their mistakes and not let it affect them," said Stokes.

England skipper Jos Buttler, who was made white-ball captain earlier this year, was all praise for his team which has set the benchmark in limited-over cricket.

"To win the T20 World Cup now, immensely proud of everyone here. It has been a long journey and few changes but we are reaping the rewards of how we have played in the last few years.

"It's been a fantastic tournament. We went to Pakistan before coming here, which was a valuable time for the group and this felt a long way after the Ireland match but the character we showed from thereon in must-win games is amazing.

"He (coach Matty Motts) has fitted in really well. We have got a few Australians in the coaching staff with us in this tournament and he has led the coaching staff really well, gives the players great freedom."

On the other hand, It was a rollercoaster campaign for Pakistan who made a dramatic comeback after losing their first two games to India and Zimbabwe. The Netherlands helped them immensely by winning their final league game to knock South Africa out of the World Cup.

Babar Azam on loss

"Congratulations to England, they deserve to be champions and fought well. We felt at home here, and got great support at every venue. Yes, we lost the first two games but how we came in the last four games was incredible.

"I just told the boys to play our natural game, but we fell 20 runs short and the boys fought well with the ball. Our bowling is one of the best attacks in the world. Unfortunately, Shaheen's injury put us off, but that's part of the game," said Babar Azam in praise of his pace attack.

England won the title for the second time

England won the T20 World Cup title for the first time in 12 years after 2010. In the final match of the T20 World Cup 2022 played in Australia, England clinched the trophy and became the champions. In the year 2019, England won the ODI World Cup by defeating New Zealand. Now three years later, once again this team won the ICC title. After winning the tournament in 2010 under the captaincy of Paul Collingwood, England are now champions under the captaincy of Jos Buttler.

