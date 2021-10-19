Tuesday, October 19, 2021
     
 Live tv Clickmania
Breaking
  • Army Chief General MM Naravane visits forward areas along the LoC
  • Home Minister Amit Shah to visit Srinagar on October 23
X
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. T20 World Cup 2021: Finger injury renders Liam Livingstone doubtful

T20 World Cup 2021: Finger injury renders Liam Livingstone doubtful

Livingstone suffered the injury in the closing stages of England's seven-wicket defeat to India in the warm-up match in Dubai.

PTI PTI
London Published on: October 19, 2021 11:09 IST
Liam Livingstone
Image Source : ICC/GETTY IMAGES

Liam Livingstone

England all-rounder Liam Livingstone is doubtful for the T20 World Cup after suffering a finger injury in his side's first practice game against India in Dubai.

According to a report in Sky Sports, England will assess Livingstone's injury during the next 24 hours and take a call on his availability for the tournament.

Livingstone suffered the injury in the closing stages of England's seven-wicket defeat to India in the warm-up match in Dubai. The little finger on his left hand got swollen after he attempted to take a catch on the boundary.

The 28-year-old batter scored 30 off 20 deliveries and returned figures of 1-10 in his two overs with the ball, including the wicket of India captain Virat Kohli.

Livingstone was named as a replacement for star all-rounder Ben Stokes, who had taken a break from cricket to focus on his mental health.

England will play New Zealand in another warm-up game on Wednesday before opening their T20 World Cup campaign against defending champions West Indies in their on Saturday.

Write a comment

Click Mania
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News