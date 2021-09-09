T20 World Cup: Faf du Plessis, Chris Morris miss out as South Africa name 18-man squad

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Former South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis

Former skipper Faf du Plessis, all-rounder Chris Morris and veteran Imran Tahir were among notable absentees from South Africa's 18-member squad for the T20 World Cup 2021, announced on Thursday.

The Proteas squad will be led by Temba Bavuma, who is expected to recover from a thumb injury in time for the T20 showpiece in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Oman. South Africa's core batting group features Quinton de Kock, Aidem Markram, Heinrich Klaasen and David Miller.

On the bowling front, the Proteas are equipped with a lethal bowling attack comprising Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi and Anrich Nortje. Their spin unit consists of Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi and Bjorn Fortuin.

Maharaj will also lead South Africa in Bavuma's absence during the upcoming T20I series in Sri Lanka.

"Kesh is an excellent leader," said Victor Mpitsang, CSA's convenor of selectors. "He has the backing of the team and us as a panel. He has more than proven his leadership skills in the Dolphins set up and reinforced our good decision during the ODI series against Sri Lanka which ended on Tuesday.

“His exemplary captaincy is what we believe is in the best interests of the team’s stability during this last international series that the team gets to play ahead of the World Cup.”

George Linde, Andile Phehlukwayo and Lizaad Williams were named as reserve players for the multi-team event.

Full squad: Temba Bavuma (c), Keshav Maharaj, Quinton de Kock (wk), Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Aiden Markram, David Miller, W Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen