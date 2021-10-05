Sam Curran ruled out of 2021 T20 World Cup

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Sam Curran

England all-rounder Sam Curran has been ruled out of the impending ICC T20 World Cup owing to a lower back injury. His brother Tom has been named as his replacement while Reece Topley has been named as a travelling reserve.

Sam, who is presently in the UAE for the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, complained of a back issue ahead of the start of Chennai Super Kings' match against Rajasthan Royals on Saturday and hence was rested for the tie.

"Results of the scan revealed the injury," an ECB release said. "He will fly back to the UK in the next couple of days and will have further scans and a full review later this week from the ECB's medical team."

Tom too is in the UAE, but is yet to appear for a match for Rajasthan. He last played in The Hundred, picking 10 wickets in eight games for Oval Invincibles.