T20 World Cup: Cursory look at India vs Pakistan WC matches in cricketing history

India will open their T20 World Cup 2021 campaign against the arch-rivals Pakistan on October 24, Sunday. Regarded as one of the fiercest sports rivalries in the world, the two cricketing nations will square off in the marquee series at the Dubai International Stadium, UAE. Ahead of the iconic clash this weekend, let’s have a look at India-Pakistan cricket competitiveness over the years in the prestigious world cup campaigns.

History is a witness to substantiate that India are favourites against the neighbouring country heading into the upcoming clash on Sunday. Stating India as ‘winners’ against the ‘men in green’ in the World Cup campaigns would be an understatement as the blue brigade have ‘conquered’ over Pakistan in all world cup matches across all formats, leaving the latter with zero wins.

Till now, the two counties have squared off in seven ODI World Cup matches, all of which have been won by India. Let’s relive India’s scintillating journey against Pakistan in the 50-over World Cup ahead of the upcoming prestigious T20 clash on Sunday.

India’s winning streak in the ODI World Cup started back then in 1992 in Sydney, where India attracted a convincing 43-run win courtesy of India’s remarkable bowling. After putting 216 runs on the board, India gave Pakistan a tough chase and kept scalping regular wickets. Manoj Prabhakar and Kapil Dev did the trick with the ball, both of whom claimed two wickets each with an economy of less than three. The waves turned in India’s favour when Srinath knocked over Miandad with a splendid yorker. With the bat, the master blaster, who was just 18-years then, smashed a half century and was adjudged as the player of the match.

India’s batting decision after winning the toss in Bengaluru during the 1996 World Cup favoured as the Indian batsman- Navjot Sidhu 93 (115) alongside Sachin Tendulkar 31 (59) as the duo lent India a 90-run opening stand. The total of 287 runs seemed dry after Pakistan openers wove 84-run opening stand in around 11 overs. However, team India’s diligent bowling where Venkatesh Prasad and Anil Kumble returned with three wickets each paved way for India’s win by 39 runs. Sidhu was given the player of the match for his courageous 93-run knock.

India’s emphatic 47 run win in Manchester in 1999 World Cup was guided by Rahul Dravid 61 (89) and the then skipper Mohammad Azharuddin 59 (77). An average performance to start the proceedings after winning the toss, the late blows from Dravid and Azhar took India to a decent total on the board. However, Venkatesh Prasad’s fifer for just 27 runs changed the fate of the game, handing India a comfortable win. Prasad returned as the player of the match for his impressive bowling.

The 2003 World Cup in Centurion had it different for India as the men in blue stamped a victory while chasing runs on the board. The 6 wicket-win with 26 balls remaining was guided by Sachin Tendulkar’s 98 (75) which were carried forward by Rahul Dravid’s 44 (76) and Yuvraj Singh’s 50 (53). It was certainly not the bowlers’ day at work as the players from both the sides were quite uneconomical. Tendulkar, who missed his well-deserved century by two runs, was given the player of the match.

The 2011 World Cup semi-final in Mohali saw India emerge in flying colours as they won by 29 runs against Pakistan. Despite regular hiccups, India managed a total of 260 runs on the board courtesy of Sachin Tendulkar’s 85 (115). While Pakistan’s Wahab Riaz 5/46(10) was impressive, Indian bowlers- Ashish Nehra and Munaf Patel toppled two wickets each with an economy of less than four. Tendulkar again returned as the player of the match for his match-saving knock.

A high scoring match in Adelaide during the 2015 World Cup, India won it by the highest of the margins of 76 runs. After a solid start by opener Shikhar Dhawan 73 (76), player of the match performance by centurion Virat Kohli 107 (126) followed by Suresh Raina ’s quick-fire 74 (56) rested India on the berth with 300 runs as the total. Mohammed Shami ’s 4/35(9) gave a tough scuffle to Pakistan’s quick- Sohail Khan’s 5/55(10). India’s disciplined bowling unit handed them a convincing win.

