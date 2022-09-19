T20 World Cup: Couldn't have found a better partner to watch this- Yuvraj Singh relives six 6s moment

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Yuvraj Singh enjoying the iconic moment with his son.

T20 World Cup: It's the 19th of September, a historic date in Indian cricket when India's Yuvraj Singh took England's Stuart Broad to the cleaners at Durban. Yuvraj achieved an iconic feat in the 19th over as he became the first Indian cricketer to smash six 6s in an over in International Cricket. He also registered the record for the fastest fifty in T20I cricket. Even after 15 years, these records stand unbeaten by any Indian cricketer.

On the 15th anniversary of the feat, the southpaw relived the moment yet again and this time with a new partner. In a video shared by Yuvraj, the former Indian cricketer can be seen enjoying the six-hitting fest with his eight-month-old junior at his home. Yuvraj captioned the video "Couldn’t have found a better partner to watch this together with after 15 years."

Even after 15 years, the moment is still afresh in the hearts of the fans. Cricket pages and fans share videos from the match, hailing the Indian great.

With Yuvraj's heroics, India posted a target of 218 in the important match of the tournament. England managed to touch the 200 mark but fell short by 18 runs. The win played a part in India finding its place in the semifinals of the inaugural edition of the T20 World Cup and ultimately lifting the glory.

Yuvraj Singh is currently playing in the Road Safety World Series for the India Legends. India won one match while one match got abandoned. The Sachin Tendulkar-led team will lock horns against Ross Taylor's New Zealand Legends on 19th September in Indore.

