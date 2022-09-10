T20 World Cup: Cheteshwar Pujara backs both Rishabh Pant and Dinesh Karthik for place in Playing XI

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Rishabh Pant and Dinesh Karthik

Veteran Indian star Cheteshwar Pujara has urged the India team management to play both Rishabh Pant and Dinesh Karthik in the Playing XI in the upcoming T20 World Cup. The team management has faced a tough task to accommodate both Pant and Karthik in the Indian team with limited places up for grabs.

"I think if I had to pick my No.5, 6 and 7 I would go with the kind of Asia Cup 2022 we had, we need to strengthen our batting lineup. I would go with Rishabh at No.5, Hardik at No.6 and DK at No.7. I think we need to include both. Rishabh and DK need to play. Unless you're looking for Hooda to bowl a few overs. If he bowls, then Rishabh misses out, Deepak has to bat No.5," Pujara said while speaking on the team selection.

The Indian team has faced a good headache in the recent times as both Karthik and Pant have impressed whenever given opportunity. While Pant was spectacular in the England tour, Karthik enjoyed his resurgence in the Indian Premier League (IPL) as he was one of the best pitch-hitters in the tournament while playing for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

India’s Asia Cup plan

In the opening match of the Asia Cup for India, Rishabh Pant was rested, while Karthik deputised for him in the absence. In the Super Four encounter against Pakistan, it was Pant who was drafted into the team while Karthik was warming the bench. The selectors will have a tough task in hand when they choose the team for the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia.

It is widely expected that both Pant and Karthik will board the flights Down Under and will be each other’s back-up. The deadline for the team announcement is 15 September and the selectors will have to move quickly as the T20 World Cup approaches.

