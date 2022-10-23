T20 World Cup: Bring buckets if it rains- Watch Pakistan's Momin Saqib's amusing interview ahead of IND vs PAK

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB @ANI Momin Saqib's interview ahead of IND vs PAK clash

T20 World Cup 2022: The time is ticking fast for another India vs Pakistan clash in a World Cup game. The two arch-rivals are all set to lock horns against each other in a Super 12 game of the ongoing T20 World Cup to kick off their campaign. Melbourne weather indicates that rain can interrupt the match but the fans are optimistic about a full match. Ahead of the clash, Pakistan's comedian Momin Saqib has come up with an amusing interview and also gave a cheeky solution for rain.

"Australia is so far away from us, if we have come this far, you can think about the excitement that is there for the World Cup. Whenever it is India vs Pakistan, it gets much bigger, the entire energy, the limelight is on this India-Pakistan match, it is the mother of all matches," Saqib said while speaking to ANI.

"Fans from both nations were worried about rain washing out the game. I told them let's bring buckets, even if it rains, we will collect the water and dump it out. You just see the weather now, the sun is out, and so much Vitamin D is there. Even if it rains, we will catch the water," Saqib added.

Saqib also wished the best for his team and said that he hopes Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam bat throughout the innings. The famous "Maaro Mujhe Maaro" guy also said that the match is expected to be a mouthwatering contest as players of both the teams are in red hot form.

As per the Bureau of Meteorology, Australia's national weather agency, the chances of rain falling on Sunday are 60% with only a shower or two expected on the match day. Earlier, the precipitation chances were more but now the weather has improved.

