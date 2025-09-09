T20 World Cup 2026 to be played from February 7 to March 8 in India, Sri Lanka: Report India will enter the T20 World Cup 2026 as the defending champions, having won the tournament in 2024 after beating South Africa in the final. The next World Cup will take place in India and Sri Lanka with the likely dates out now.

New Delhi:

In a major development regarding the T20 World Cup 2026, the tournament is likely to be played from February 7 to March 8, ESPNCricinfo reported on Tuesday, September 9. India and Sri Lanka will jointly host the tournament, with seven venues likely to host the games, the report added.

20 teams will participate in the tournament, just like in the T20 World Cup 2024, with teams divided into four groups of five each. The final of the tournament will take place in Ahmedabad or Colombo, depending on whether Pakistan qualify for the summit clash or not, as India and Pakistan don't play at each other's home.

While the International Cricket Council is still figuring out the schedule, the report stated that the cricket body has identified the window and has informed the participating nations.

India are the defending champions of the T20 World Cup, having won it last year in Barbados when they beat South Africa by seven runs. Jasprit Bumrah was the Player of the Tournament with his 15 strikes in eight innings.

Meanwhile, the T20 World Cup 2026 will be played in the same format as that of the 2024 edition, with 20 teams part of it. The teams will be placed in four groups of five each, with the top two reaching the Super Eight, which will be followed by the semifinals and the final.

Out of the 20 teams, 15 have been decided: India, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, South Africa, USA, West Indies, New Zealand, Pakistan, Ireland, Canada, Netherlands and Italy. Five more teams remain to be confirmed. Two will come from the Africa regional qualifier, and the remaining three from the Asia and East Asia Pacific qualifier.

Notably, India will have a busy time next year with several top events in the first four months. The dates for the WPL will be finalised later, which will be followed by the World Cup. IPL will come next, with the tentative window being March 15 to May 31. India will also be hosting New Zealand for a white-ball series from January 11 to 31.

ALSO READ