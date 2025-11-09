T20 World Cup 2026 semifinal to take place at Wankhede, final and opener in Ahmedabad: Report The schedule for the T20 World Cup 2026 is set to be rolled out in a few days. Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium has reportedly been shortlisted for the final, while one of the semifinals will take place at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.

New Delhi:

Mumbai's iconic Wankhede Stadium has been shortlisted to host one of the two semifinals of the T20 World Cup 2026, the Indian Express reported. It added that the tournament is set to run from February 7 to March 8, with Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium shortlisted to host the first and final matches.

The International Cricket Council is yet to announce the schedule for the tournament, which is expected to begin just over three months from now. Reports suggest that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has submitted the schedule to the ICC, and the same is expected to come in a few days.

Some of the major cities in India—Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, and Ahmedabad—are set to host the tournament. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka are the co-hosts of the World Cup two stadiums in Colombo and another in Kandy set to host the tournament.

Meanwhile, if either Sri Lanka or Pakistan make it to the semifinals, that clash will take place in Colombo. If neither of them go to the last four, both the semis will take place in India. Moreover, if Pakistan make it to the final, the clash will take place in Colombo.

The report added that there is no clarity over the venues of the warm-up games, while Bengaluru might get them. However, the BCCI has not decided whether those games, if Bengaluru gets them, will be hosted at the Centre of Excellence (CoE) or the Chinnaswamy Stadium. This is due to the stampede that took place outside the Chinnaswamy Stadium after the Royal Challengers Bengaluru won their maiden IPL in 2025.

The World Cup will feature 20 teams and will be played in the same format as in 2024. Teams will be split into four groups of five, with each team playing against the other from its group once. The top two teams will make it to the Super Eight, from where four will reach the semifinals before the showdown clash for the trophy. India are the defending champions of the T20 World Cup, having won the title in 2024 by beating South Africa in the final.