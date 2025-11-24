T20 World Cup 2026 schedule live: When and where to watch announcement on TV, online? India are the defending champions of the T20 World Cup, having won the trophy in 2024. The schedule for the upcoming T20 World Cup will be announced on November 25, as confirmed by the broadcasters.

New Delhi:

The much-anticipated schedule for the T20 World Cup 2026 will be announced on Tuesday, November 25, broadcasters Star Sports confirmed. Fans have been waiting for the announcement of the schedule for the tournament that will be played in India and Sri Lanka.

The ICC has confirmed Ahmedabad, Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai and Mumbai as the five venues in India, with two grounds in Colombo and one in Kandy for Sri Lanka.

The World Cup will feature 20 teams competing for the coveted trophy, divided into four groups of five teams each. The top two teams from each group will qualify for the Super Eight, followed by the semifinals and the final.

As per the tentative schedule, the World Cup will begin on February 7 with the final on March 8. However, the final schedule will now be out on November 25.

When and where to watch T20 World Cup schedule announcement?

The World Cup schedule will be announced on November 25 from 6:30 PM IST onwards. Star Sports will be telecasting the schedule, with the live streaming being available on JioHotstar.

The broadcasters seem to have a special plan for the schedule announcement, as former India captain Rohit Sharma, current T20 skipper Suryakumar Yadav, Women's World Cup-winning captain Harmanpreet Kaur and ex-Sri Lanka captain Angelo Mathews will be present for the unveiling of the schedule.

List of teams to have qualified for T20 World Cup 2026

All 20 teams for the World Cup have been confirmed. Apart from the hosts India and Sri Lanka, the top seven teams - Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, South Africa, the United States of America and the West Indies - from the T20 World Cup 2024 confirmed their spots for the 2026 tournament.

Meanwhile, New Zealand, Pakistan and Ireland booked their spots on the basis of T20I rankings. Italy and the Netherlands qualified from a tournament in Europe, while Canada booked their place from the Americas Qualifier. Namibia and Zimbabwe booked their spots from the Africa qualifier, while Nepal, Oman and UAE came from the Asia-EP round to make the tournament a 20-team one.