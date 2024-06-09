T20 World Cup 2024: What will happen if IND vs PAK clash in New York gets washed out?

Sunday, June 09, 2024
     
India and Pakistan are facing today at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York. But the marquee T20 World Cup clash is affected by rain multiple times already and we might not see all the overs happening. But what happens if the game is washed out.

Written By: Aditya Kukalyekar @adikukalyekar New Delhi Updated on: June 09, 2024 20:31 IST
T20 World Cup 2024
Image Source : GETTY IND vs PAK

The marquee clash between India and Pakistan is set to happen today in New York in the T20 World Cup. But the match has been affected by rain multiple times already with toss being delayed and even the revised start time is delayed with rain coming down heavily after the toss. What will happen if the match is washed out? Will Pakistan be knocked out of the T20 World Cup in this case?

For the starters, India and Pakistan will share a point each if the game is washed out. For a game to constitute, each team needs to bat for at least five overs in group stages and then only a result can be determined. Now, if both teams share a point each in case of a washout, India won't be bothered much as they will be at three points.

However, Pakistan will be in big trouble as they have already lost to the USA in their opening game of the tournament. They will then have only one point to show for their efforts in two matches and will have to beat Canada and Ireland at any cost to reach five points and then hope that USA or India do not go beyond them. If that happens, Pakistan will be knocked out of the tournament.

Meanwhile, Pakistan have won the toss and opted to bowl first in helpful conditions in New York. They have made one change to their line-up including Imad Wasim in the playing XI at the expense of under-fire Azam Khan. On the other hand, India have not made any change to their winning XI from the previous game.

Playing XIs

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh

Pakistan (Playing XI): Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Usman Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Shadab Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Amir

