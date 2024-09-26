'T20 World Cup 2024 triumph will change everything': Deepti Sharma feels motivated to end India's drought

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Indian cricketer Deepti Sharma during the T20I game against Australia in Mumbai on January 5, 2024

Indian women's cricket team will look to end their wait for the maiden ICC title in the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024 starting on October 3. India will enter the ten-team tournament as the strong contender and Deepti Sharma believes the Women in Blue will look to motivate every Indian woman with the triumph in UAE.

Australia's unparalleled success in the T20 World Cup, with six titles in eight editions, has kept India searching for their maiden success. India did manage to finish in the top four of all the last three editions, including the final of 2020 but the dream for the first title haunts India.

Harmanpreet Kaur-led India will once again face a tough challenge from Australia but Deepti said that the Indian team has been impressive in the recent tournaments and they will do their best to win the maiden title.

"I wouldn't say pressure because the World Cup is a big event for each and every player, but personally I'm motivated with the men's World Cup they took home," Deepti told ESPNcricinfo. "We are doing a really good job throughout each and every series and every tournament and I won't say it's a pressure, but we will do our best.

The top-ranked Indian all-rounder also pointed out how India's runners-up finish in the 2017 ODI World Cup changed her stature in India and how a potential win in the 2024 World Cup will motivate all the women in India.

"How we played the finals in 2017, suddenly everything was changed. Personally it feels really good because the fans, they know I'm Deepti Sharma. It's difficult to go out in the mall or walking down some streets. It's a great feeling from the 2017 World Cup final and obviously if we win the World Cup things will really change from every perspective and each woman will want to play cricket after that, so I'm hoping for the best," Deepti added further.