T20 World Cup 2024 to be played in entirely new format; Know about rules, hosts, teams and other details

After the T20 World Cup 2022 where England emerged as the winners, the next edition in the year 2024 is set to be played in a completely different format from the 2021 and 2022 editions. The ICC declared the new format in a press release on Tuesday.

Here is all you need to know about the changes in the upcoming T20 World Cup:

Who are the hosts of the 2024 T20 World Cup?

Two countries are set to host the mega event next time. The USA will be hosting their first global event along with the West Indies.

How many teams will participate in the 2024 T20 World Cup?

The tournament will be a 20-team event.

How is the format of the upcoming edition of the tournament different from the 2021 and 2022 editions?

In the year 2024 too, the tournament will be divided into two phases before the knockouts. However unlike the framework of the First Round/Super 12 format at the 2021 and 2022 editions, in the next showpiece, there is an inclusion of the Super Eight phase.

How will the teams be selected for the Super Eight stage?

The 20 teams will be divided into four groups of five competitors each and the top two teams from each group will progress to the Super Eight phase.

How will be the 20 teams selected for the T20 World Cup 2024?

12 teams have already been decided for the upcoming mega event. "As hosts, the West Indies and the USA take up the first two spots for 2024. From there, performances at the 2022 edition, and the ICC T20I rankings cut-off on November 14, determined the next 10 teams," ICC stated in the release.

Which are the 12 teams which got selected?

Along with the hosts, the top eight teams in the 2022 T20 World Cup, gained spots for the 2024 tournament. Afghanistan and Bangladesh, the next best teams on the MRF Tyres ICC Men’s T20I Team Rankings, also secured their spot.

West Indies (Hosts) USA (Hosts) Australia (Top eight finish in T20 World Cup 2022) England (Top eight finish in T20 World Cup 2022) India (Top eight finish in T20 World Cup 2022) Netherlands (Top eight finish in T20 World Cup 2022) New Zealand (Top eight finish in T20 World Cup 2022) Pakistan (Top eight finish in T20 World Cup 2022) South Africa (Top eight finish in T20 World Cup 2022) Sri Lanka (Top eight finish in T20 World Cup 2022) Afghanistan (Top eight finish in T20 World Cup 2022) Bangladesh (Top eight finish in T20 World Cup 2022)

"While South Africa claimed 2024 qualification by virtue of their top eight finish, Zimbabwe were unable to capitalise on their strong start to the campaign, finishing last in the Super 12 group to be sent back to regional qualification," the ICC said in the release.

How will the next eight teams be decided for the 2024 T20 World Cup?

The final eight spots for the 2024 tournament will be decided in regional play.

