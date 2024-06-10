T20 World Cup 2024: Sandeep Lamichhane lands in West Indies, to play last two league matches for Nepal

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/SANDEEP LAMICHHANE Nepal spinner Sandeep Lamichhane

Nepal is set to get a massive boost to their T20 World Cup campaign as their lead spinner and former captain Sandeep Lamichhane is available for their last two league matches. He was denied the visa for the US twice last month after being acquitted in a rape case and even Cricket Association of Nepal (CAN) had ruled him out ot the World Cup.

But then, to reach St Vincent, where Nepal are scheduled to play their last two group matches, Sandeep didn't require a visa and has already landed there. Nepal will face South Africa and Bangladesh at Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown, St Vincent on June 14 and 16 respectively and the ICC has apparently approved his addition to their squad. However, the governing body is yet to officially release a statement regarding Lamichhane's approval from the technical committee.

CAN president Chatur Bahadur Chand confirmed to ESPNCricinfo that the board had already requested the ICC to allow Lamichhane's late addition and that they had submitted only 14-member squad to them on May 24, a day before the deadline of the squads. However, Nepal currently have 15 members in their line-up ahead of their second clash to be played against Sri Lanka on Tuesday (June 11) in Florida.

"We, along with Nepal government, had tried hard to secure a US visa for Lamichhane but that didn't work out. We had already requested the ICC to give an allowance for him to be added to the World Cup squad even as a late entry. The ICC has now allowed Lamichhane to be added for the last two matches," Chand said.

Lamichhane reached West Indies on Sunday (June 9) evening and posted an official statement thanking the government of Nepal and others while also confirming that he will be joining the team for their last two matches.