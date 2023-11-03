T20 World Cup 2024: Nepal, Oman confirm tickets for biggest 20-over WC in West Indies, USA

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Nepal Cricket players.

Nepal and Oman on Friday confirmed their tickets for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 as they have stormed into the finals of the Asia Qualifier, Nepal. The two were playing their semifinal games in Nepal's Kirtipur. While Oman thrashed Bahrain in the first semifinal of the tournament by 10 wickets, Nepal pipped UAE by 8 wickets to seal the two spots.

The T20 World Cup 2024 is set to be the biggest one with 20 teams featuring in the mega event in West Indies and USA next year in June. 18 teams have been confirmed for their places in the main draw after these two booked their places from Asia. Earlier, Canada became the 16th team to reach the tournament when they defeated Bermuda in the Americas Qualifier in Bermuda.

Teams to have qualified for main World Cup draw

18 teams have now confirmed their places in the main draw of the tournament. Sides who have the tickets in their hands are - West Indies, United States of America, Australia, England, India, Netherlands, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Ireland, Scotland, Papua New Guinea, Canada, Nepal and Oman.

Nepal to play in T20 World Cup after 10 years

This comes as a big achievement for both the teams. While Oman will be playing in the tournament after 2021, Nepal will be seen in action for the first time in 10 years. They played in the 2014 World Cup which was also their maiden appearance in the big-ticket event. Meanwhile, Oman will be featuring in the event for the third time. They were part of the event in 2016 and 2021 but missed out on it in 2022.

The T20 World Cup Asia Qualifiers is an eight-team event where some non-associate teams played against each other. There were two groups divided and the top four teams played in the semifinals. A top-two finish was enough for the teams to secure a place in the main World Cup in June.

