Monday, June 10, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. T20 World Cup 2024: Matthew Wade reprimanded by ICC for argument with umpire for not giving dead ball

T20 World Cup 2024: Matthew Wade reprimanded by ICC for argument with umpire for not giving dead ball

Australia defeated England by 36 runs in the 17th match of the T20 World Cup 2024. Matthew Wade didn't do much but was agitated with the umpire while batting for not giving a dead ball as he pulled out early on and later played the delivery tentatively.

Written By: Aditya Kukalyekar @adikukalyekar New Delhi Updated on: June 10, 2024 19:33 IST
ENG vs AUS
Image Source : GETTY Matthew Wade and umpire Nitin Menon

Australia's wicketkeeper-batter Matthew Wade has been reprimanded by International Cricket Council (ICC) for arguing with the umpire during the match against England on June 8 (Saturday). He was not happy with the on-field umpire Nitin Menon for not giving the dead ball in the 18th over of Australia's innings.

Wade backed away to the leg-side to a delivery bowled by Adil Rashid but in the end, ended up deadbatting the ball down the pitch. The umpire deemed as the batter played the ball and didn't call it a dead ball. Wade then was involved in a heated argument with umpire and also exchanged words with England skipper Jos Buttler. In fact, he continuing having a word with Menon over the same after taking a single off the next ball.

"[Wade] expected it to be called a 'dead ball' by the umpire. When it wasn't, Wade then argued with the umpires over the decision," the ICC press release stated. Meanwhile, Wade has accepted the Level 1 breach of ICC Code of Conducted and has handed one demerit point but he avoided the maximum penalty is a 50% match fee fine.

The incident had Matthew Wade pumped up for the rest of the match as he continuously encouraged his team members do well defending the 202-run target. His teammate Adam Zampa jokingly said after the match that it doesn't make much to fire Wade up and the same happened in the match. "Wadey is a fiery guy, super competitive, and something ticked him over a little bit. That's what we love about Wadey… having him behind the stumps, so competitive, you can hear his voice and that makes a huge difference.

Related Stories
Former Pakistan skipper accuses Imad Wasim of 'deliberately wasting balls' against India in New York

Former Pakistan skipper accuses Imad Wasim of 'deliberately wasting balls' against India in New York

Mumbai Cricket Association President Amol Kale dies in New York after India vs Pakistan match

Mumbai Cricket Association President Amol Kale dies in New York after India vs Pakistan match

Ex-coach makes special appearance as India name best fielder for Pakistan game: WATCH

Ex-coach makes special appearance as India name best fielder for Pakistan game: WATCH

"If you've got a wicketkeeper who's quiet, whose body language is the opposite to someone like Wadey, you can feel that as well. I love playing with Wadey. He's so competitive… He backed away and he played that shot, and I think he felt like it was basically the same as letting it hit him in the leg, kind of a dead ball. But yeah, it doesn't take much to fire Wadey up," Zampa said.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement