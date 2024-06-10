T20 World Cup 2024: Matthew Wade reprimanded by ICC for argument with umpire for not giving dead ball

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Matthew Wade and umpire Nitin Menon

Australia's wicketkeeper-batter Matthew Wade has been reprimanded by International Cricket Council (ICC) for arguing with the umpire during the match against England on June 8 (Saturday). He was not happy with the on-field umpire Nitin Menon for not giving the dead ball in the 18th over of Australia's innings.

Wade backed away to the leg-side to a delivery bowled by Adil Rashid but in the end, ended up deadbatting the ball down the pitch. The umpire deemed as the batter played the ball and didn't call it a dead ball. Wade then was involved in a heated argument with umpire and also exchanged words with England skipper Jos Buttler. In fact, he continuing having a word with Menon over the same after taking a single off the next ball.

"[Wade] expected it to be called a 'dead ball' by the umpire. When it wasn't, Wade then argued with the umpires over the decision," the ICC press release stated. Meanwhile, Wade has accepted the Level 1 breach of ICC Code of Conducted and has handed one demerit point but he avoided the maximum penalty is a 50% match fee fine.

The incident had Matthew Wade pumped up for the rest of the match as he continuously encouraged his team members do well defending the 202-run target. His teammate Adam Zampa jokingly said after the match that it doesn't make much to fire Wade up and the same happened in the match. "Wadey is a fiery guy, super competitive, and something ticked him over a little bit. That's what we love about Wadey… having him behind the stumps, so competitive, you can hear his voice and that makes a huge difference.

"If you've got a wicketkeeper who's quiet, whose body language is the opposite to someone like Wadey, you can feel that as well. I love playing with Wadey. He's so competitive… He backed away and he played that shot, and I think he felt like it was basically the same as letting it hit him in the leg, kind of a dead ball. But yeah, it doesn't take much to fire Wadey up," Zampa said.