T20 World Cup: India and Pakistan to be drawn in same group, Australia, England to be pitted together | REPORT

T20 World Cup: In a major update ahead of the T20 World Cup 2024, India and Pakistan will reportedly be drawn into the same group. Fans eagerly wait for the 9th edition of the T20 World Cup, which will be played in the West Indies and USA. Notably, the fixtures for the tournament will be out later this week.

India vs Pakistan is always a contest to watch out for. The two giants met each other in a 20-over World Cup in 2022 in Australia. The Men in Blue had a magic day out on the field with Virat Kohli playing a knock for the ages in India's famous win. Now according to a report in The Telegraph, the two will be drawn in the same group yet again for next year's tournament. The match is set to be played in Eisenhower Park in New York.

The report adds that Ashes rivals Australia and England will also be pitted in the same group as the clash is set to be held in the West Indies. The tournament will be played from June 4 to June 30 and will see 20 teams locking horns for the coveted prize.

There will be 20 teams in the upcoming edition of the tournament. 10 of those teams will be playing their games USA. The three USA venues confirmed for the marquee event will be Grand Prairie in Dallas, Broward County in Florida and Nassau County in New York. Notably, England will be playing all of their matches in the West Indies.

